Flashback: On the Bus With Cody Johnson at Floore's Country Store

Cody Johnson is one of the most exciting country artists in the business today. Randy Rogers has described him as "what country music needs right now." With his authentic cowboy style, down-to-earth songs and fiery live shows, he's built a devoted fanbase across the country, proving he's exactly what country fans want right now.

While Johnson's is a star across the country, we wanted to catch him in his element in his home state of Texas. Back in 2016, we met up with him in Helotes at John T. Floore's Country Store, a legendary country music venue, to talk about what's on the horizon. (Watch the interview above.)

In 2016, Johnson dropped his studio album Gotta Be Me -- a title that's sort of a mantra for how he approaches his career. "One of the things I always liked about George Strait or any other artist I've liked is that there was always that main center line they maintained," he says. For him, the center line is an authentic cowboy personality and style. His music balances what's contemporary with the spirit and traditions of the genre.

"I don't play Texas music, I don't play Nashville music, I play country music," Johnson says. "If it's country music, and it feels good to you, that's what we want to play, and we want to play it everywhere we can."

In 2019, Johnson released Ain't Nothin' To It, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

