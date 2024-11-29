Cody Johnson Reveals The Hidden Meaning Behind His Tattoos

Cody Johnson gave us a tour of his many tattoos and gave the meaning behind each of them. He's quite a decorated man, so the tour of his ink resembled a tour of his life.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Johnson spoke to CMT and gave a full body report of his tats.

It turns out his first ever tattoo was his "worst one," which is a large cross between the shoulder blades. He brushed past that one pretty quickly, as the most meaningful tattoos are all on a sleeve of right arm and hand.

"I put these on my hand, so that when you shake my hand, you know what I'm about," he explained, "you know what I represent. It's a sense of accountability. The people that I work hard for, the people that I look up to, and kind of the moral code that I have, I put that there so I can remind myself."

His hand is littered with tattoos of logos that represent his band, brand, and a "cowboy fraternity type thing" that he's a part of.

He also has a tattoo of the "resist all" logo from his hat deal on his chest. On the other side, he has a tattoo of Texas made from red bricks, to reflect his time working as a guard in Texas state penitentiary.

Above his hand, all along his arm, are tattoos that relate directly to his loved ones, however.

Cody Johnson Has A Tattoo Sleeve Dedicated To His Family

All up his forearm is a large tattoo of trees parting ways for the word "native." This is to pay homage to East Texas, where he's from. "I'll always call that home."

All other tattoos on his arm are dedicated to his wife, Brandi, and their daughters, Clara Mae and Cori.

Johnson explained that Clara Mae had always called him her "sunshine," so he got a wonderfully bright and artistic image that she designed herself with her name under it. It's of the sunset, to show that she's also his sunshine.

Cori was apparently born a few days after Valentine's Day, and Johnson said he always calls her his little Valentine. To symbolize this, he got a tattoo above Clara Mae's tat of a rose with "Cory Nicole" wrapped around it.

As for his wife, he got a super bright and colorful arrangement that symbolizes her birth month of March. "Every March, the blackberries and the jasmine flowers bloom," he said. The tattoo has "Brandi" is big letters surrounded by a floral arrangement of blackberries and jasmine flowers.