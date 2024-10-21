Cody Johnson Reveals His Daughters' Favorite Country Artists And It's Not Him

As an artist, you'd want your family, especially your kids, to enjoy and appreciate what you're making. However, this isn't the case for country singer Cody Johnson.

Johnson recently spoke to Country 103.7 and revealed that he isn't an appreciated artist in the house. What's worse, is that his daughters, Clara Mae and Cori (9 and 7, respectively), are fans of country music. Just not his.

"Cody Johnson is like the lowest man on the totem pole right now. At my house, it kind of goes Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, and Megan Maroney," he told them. Although it's understandable why his daughters are fans of these artists, it mustn't be pleasant to know your own music isn't enjoyed.

Cody Johnson's Daughters Aren't Fans Of His Music

What makes it worse is that his daughters blare their favorite country music throughout the house constantly. A constant reminder of their warped allegiances.

Interestingly, Cody Johnson recently collaborated with Carrie Underwood. They teamed up for the song "I'm Gonna Love You," which will be released on November 1st. The song is part of the Leather album. Perhaps the collaboration will get them to appreciate his music some more. Or maybe they'll only listen to the Carrie Underwood parts. Who knows.

What makes this story funnier is that Johnson is trying to dissuade his daughters from becoming country singers themselves. They've stated that they want professions such as veterinarians, teachers, pastors, or lawyers when asked what else they would want to be.

He was worried that the glamorous lifestyle they live would make them falsely believe that being a country singer is all private jets and nice meals. "You guys weren't around for the real hard work," he'd remind them, wanting them to understand the gargantuan task of getting big in the country music scene.

Despite the pure intentions for his children, it's funny to imagine he's pushing them off the country music path due to his offense at them not liking his music.