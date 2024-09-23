Cody Johnson Reschedules Concerts After Illness

Cody Johnson announced at the end of last week that he had to step back temporarily from his tour. The country singer got sick and needed rest.

Johnson posted a statement from his team on social media.

"Due to illness over the past several days, which has unfortunately resulted in a loss of voice, Cody Johnson's shows in Charlotte and Charleston this weekend will be postponed," the statement reads. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding."

Fans wished the singer the best. Several noted that he appeared sick at his last Oklahoma show, so it made sense.

Fans Send Cody Johnson Their Best

One wrote, "You could move the show to the moon and I'd be there. Get well! We can't wait to see you."

Another wrote, "Cody I want to say thank you for performing a hot Oklahoma night in Pryor with a 102° fever and putting on the BEST performance of Born & Raised hands down. It was phenomenal to see you perform finally."

Another wrote, "Saw him in Oklahoma Sunday and he was SO sick, so this isn't surprising. Still put on an amazing show, hope he gets better soon!" Yet another wrote, "So very sad, but feel better!!!!"

Johnson was originally set to perform in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 20 and Charleston, South Carolina on September 21. Those shows will be postponed while he rests up. Despite his illness, Johnson has a lot of good things going for him. He's up for several awards at this year's CMA awards.

"I'm honored that so many great songwriters have entrusted me with the success of their songs; that's not something I take lightly," Johnson shared upon hearing the news. "Having two songs that I've recorded in the category for 'Song of the Year' makes me so happy for them! However, being nominated for five CMA awards as an artist that has worked his entire life to get to this point is an incredible feeling that I honestly can't put into words right now. I'm so thankful that I never gave up, and I'm so thankful that I get to record and sing country music! I love my job."