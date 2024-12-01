Cody Johnson Promises to Go Full Frank Sinatra for CMA Christmas Special

What does a country singer crooning Frank Sinatra even sound like? Sinatra had a very classical broadway heft in his voice, one that screams New York, New York or how LA is his lady. This doesn't exactly match the country cheap thrills that come with living in the backroads of Tennessee and Texas. However, if it's any kind of music that can be looked at as universal, it's your Christmas tunes. In that sense, Cody Johnson plans on putting his best Frank Sinatra impression forward and singing about Santa Clause coming to town.

Recently, Johnson hyped up his upcoming performance for the CMA Country Christmas special. There, he reveals how he plans to channel classy greats of the past when crooning about the holidays. "I get to show a little bit more of a Frank Sinatra (and) Dean Martin side of myself that you don't normally see when you come to one of my live shows," Cody says.

Cody Johnson Plans His Best Frank Sinatra Impression for Christmas Special

I still can't process such a drastic shift musically. The whole point of country revolves around that distinct twang. Moreover, their voices could not differ anymore from one another. Sure, Cody has tried his hands at slower, more tender records. But there's a glaring difference in their vocal projection, the accents change how these songs are digested. The classical route leaves me scratching my head personally.

Christmas music is the one genre that allows for a little bit of flexibility though. Cody reveals how he plans to show his versatility via his choice in Christmas songs. "In my live shows, I try to be very electric, jumping off of risers and keeping the crowd right here in the palm of my hand," Johnson says. "But with these songs, the reason why I chose 'White Christmas' and 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' is to kind of show off a little bit (of a) different side of my voice that you wouldn't normally hear."