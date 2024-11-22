Cody Johnson Lauds His Wife as The Reason for His Success

Oftentimes, all you truly need is the support of those you love the most. For a wife guy like Cody Johnson, it's his ol' lady that keeps him afloat. Moreover, he argues that he

Recently, Cody Johnson took home Album of the Year at the CMA Awards for his record Leather. Afterwards, he takes to the press room and profusely thanks his wife Brandi for staying with him on his journey. "If it wasn't for Brandi, I wouldn't be here. I'm being dead serious when I say that if it weren't for Brandy, I would probably be dead or in jail," he says.

She's the woman that encouraged me to be the man I am as a husband, as a father, as a CEO of a company, as a leader, and I owe everything I have to that woman sitting right there. So if you guys wanna give any applause... I know it's probably not proper to do that, but that's the reason," Cody emphasizes.

Cody Johnson Credits His Wife Brandi For The Reason He's Here Today

Additionally, Johnson highlights one of his lyrics that properly conveys the love he has for his wife. Moreover, he says it's the key to such a fruitful relationship like the one they have. "My favorite lyric in 'The Painter' is 'for every wall I built, she saw a canvas.' If there's anything that describes my marriage with my wife, Brandi, it's that line," Cody says. And that's why we've been together for 15 years. I hope my fans are encouraged to take the time to appreciate the people they have around them."

The ones who make their life beautiful and bring all the beautiful colors to their world when it could just be black and white and dark. Remember them and tell them you love them," Cody concludes in his speech.