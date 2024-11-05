Cody Johnson Has Strong Words About Election: Turn Off The News And Go To Church

While differences in politics seem to separate Americans now more than ever, certain voices would rather focus on what brings people together than apart. That is the case of Cody Johnson, a country music singer-songwriter, who had some things to say during one of his concerts.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The moment was posted on TikTok and described as a "beautiful environment" by the poster. "How many of y'all watch the news? Stop watching the news!" said Johnson. "You wanna find out what's going on in this country? Go to church tomorrow morning."

"Last time we had a presidential election in this country, they tried to divide us on race... on religion... on gender... and they even tried to divide us on vaccines and masks," continued Johnson. He then insisted that people should remain together, regardless of what they believe. "I look out over this crowd tonight and I see all types of people," he said. "It's okay to disagree this year. Please go vote."

A Unifying Message

He talked about how soldiers died in America's history so that people nowadays have the right to disagree. He concluded with a unifying message: "We disagree, but guess what, there's three things we can agree on. They are this: They are red, white and blue." He was received with cheers and applause, with a similar reception on the TikTok's video comment section.

This is not the first time Cody Johnson has delivered a unifying message of this type. Earlier this year, after Donald Trump's assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Johnson spoke during one of his concerts. "The fact that any American citizen would think that what they did today would solve a problem in this country is absolutely disgusting," said Johnson. "You want to solve a problem in this country? On Election Day, go in there and vote for who you want."

He then proceeded to state that he was tired of the division that the whole election cycle had caused between Republican and Democrat voters. He then sang a version of "God Bless America", with the audience joining his sentiment of repelling division and embracing each other's differences.