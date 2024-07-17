Cody Johnson Does National Anthem Justice After Ingrid Andress Disaster

People were starting to forget what a good rendition of the U.S. national anthem sounds like. Ingrid Andress fires such a dud to the crowd, Americans couldn't get their hands off their faces in embarrassment. However, country star Cody Johnson comes in at the right time to remind everyone how great it could be.

Recently, Cody goes out to Arlington, Texas at Global Life Field for the MLB All Star game. The baseball organization commissions him to perform his take on the American national anthem. Thankfully, Cody impresses with a stirring performance. Donning a white cowboy hat, a cream suit jacket, bootcut jeans, and a massive belt buckle to match, the crowd adorns him with a big round of applause. Watch below for the country crooner's national anthem.

Country music star Cody Johnson sings the National Anthem at the 2024 #AllStarGame ?? pic.twitter.com/YuQ7HFQsnf — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2024

Cody Johnson Delivers After Ingrid Andress Drunken Disaster

Not everyone can kill the National Anthem like Cody Johnson though. Conversely, Ingrid Andress aggressively stinks up the joint for the Major League Baseball association's Home Run Derby. She does have a valid excuse for sounding awful though. Ingrid takes that massive stage while absolutely plastered off alcohol. She explains in a statement on social media, "I'm not gonna b******t y'all, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun. xo, Ingrid."

Honestly, it does sound like it in hindsight. The quiet moments sounds like she's hugging the mic for dear life. Moreover, the high notes sound like she's straining not to hurl on the field. Thankfully, Cody demonstrates that country stars do it best with the national anthem. Rather, he bucks the Nashville stereotype of drunken screwup in favor of the modest (at least publicly) cowboy. You got to give it up for Cody Johnson with this one.