Cody Johnson Delivers Passionate Speech About Unity Following Trump Rally Shooting

Cody Johnson got emotional on Saturday. The country singer made an impassioned plea for unity following the shooting at the Donald Trump Rally.

The shooting, which killed one and injured several including the former president, happened shortly before Johnson's show. He said, "About 30 minutes before I went on stage, there was an attempted assassination on former president Trump."

Johnson felt inspired to speak his mind about the issue. He said, "Here's what I am going to say about it, and I hope you hear me out. I mean, it's my microphone; I can say what I want."

Johnson pointed out that violence doesn't solve any problems. He feels tired of all the hate in the country.

He said, "The fact that any American citizen wouldn't think that what they did today would solve a problem in this country is absolutely disgusting. You want to solve a problem in this country? On election day, go in there and vote for who you want. You know why? Because before most of you were born, an American soldier died for you to have the right for you to disagree with somebody else in this country."

Cody Johnson Makes Impassioned Plea

He continued, "I'm tired of the hatred; I'm tired of the division. I'm tired of people talking about Trump and Biden. Let me tell you something: there are people in this crowd that agree with Trump, there are people in this crowd that agree with Biden. Guess what? That is your God-given American right to believe whatever you want. That right was fought with sacrifice. Sacrifice from a dead police officer. Sacrifice from a dead firefighter. A dead soldier that went over and said, 'You know what? I'm going to fight for something bigger.' So, I don't give a damn who you vote for, and I don't give a d—n what's on the news."

Johnson said there are only three things that he cares about. He said, "There are only three things I give a d—n about tonight, you listening to me. They are red, white, and blue." In response, the crowd started to chant USA!