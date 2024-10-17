Cody Jinks Breaks Down Exactly What Caused Fan To Get Tased On Stage During "Loud and Heavy” Performance

Remember that time in 2019 when authorities tased a fan at a Cody Jinks concert all while the singer was playing "Loud and Heavy" on stage? The singer is finally opening up about what happened leading up to the viral video.

Speaking with Whiskey Riff, Jinks said that he didn't know what was going on at first.

He said, "My eyes were closed during that, and you can see in the video, our guitar player Chris starts to take his guitar off because at this point, I have no idea what's going on. 'Loud and Heavy' is our closer, it always has been. We were in Georgia, some deep south, rough and tumble place."

Jinks explained that a fan got super excited and decided to jump on stage.

He said, "Guy gets super excited, as people do, and I have my own security detail now. This has been years ago. This dude gets super excited. Big ol' boy jumps up on stage and he's trucking his way over to me because (in his mind) he's gonna sing with me."

Cody Jinks Talks Crazy Encoun ter

Things escalated from there with the man growing increasingly unruly and violent.

Jinks explained, "The police officers and then our agent Mike was there, and they all tried to stop this gargantuan man. He starts throwing people off and it starts becoming a thing now because now he's getting irritated and pissed - and all he wanted to do was come sing with me. I still have no idea this is going on."

He continued, "They tase this dude. You can see him yanking the tasers out on stage. I still don't know this is going on. You can start seeing Chris take his guitar off... Chris is gonna club this b-----d with a Telecaster. It ended up hurting our booking agent, messed his ankle up on a fall. They all went down, broke one of the officer's arms. So he got quite a bit thrown at him for that."

Jinks said that the man later apologized to him.

He said, "He did apologize to me. I don't know if he apologized to the cops or not. But yeah, that happened. Had no idea until the very end, I looked over finally and was like, 'What the hell is going on?' Everybody was rolling around."