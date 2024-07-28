Coco Gauff Reveals Team USA Left Olympic Village For This Reason

You would think the accommodations are nicer for an Olympian. They represent an entire country and its pride through different athletic competitions. Apparently, a lot of olympians live on top of each other like they're all renting an apartment. Coco Gauff shows firsthand how claustrophobic it can be.

Recently, tennis superstar Coco Gauff reveals she's the only one of her Team USA cohorts remaining inside the Olympic Village in Paris. Additionally, she posts a video on TikTok, showcasing how chaotic the living conditions are in their living quarters.

In the seven second video, Coco writes "10 girls, 2 bathrooms #olympicvillage," spotlighting how all of the women scramble across the suite to get ready for festivities.

Coco Gauff Reveals Olympic Village Living Quarters, Team USA Basketball Team Declines to Stay There

It looks absolutely miserable. Apparently, it's so bad, all the tennis girls leave in favor of a cozier hotel except Coco. Now, it's slightly more manageable. Gauff responds to a comment, "All the tennis girls moved to a hotel except me. So now just five girls, two bathrooms."

Moreover, the USA Basketball opts for the tennis girls approach over Coco Gauff's mindset. Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant shares some of the behind the scenes for the crew. "The last few times I've done the Olympics, we've spent our fair share in the Olympic Village and felt like a part of the group there," Team USA's Kevin Durant tells USA Today. "We stay outside of it, but we get our time right before the opening ceremony

Additionally, other olympians share their Coco Gauff and the tennis team's restlessness in the Village living quarters. Word is, the rooms are only meant for 8 people. Moreover, the furniture proves to be deeply cheap. In addition, the mattresses are described as "anti-sex" cardboard mattresses.

The Olympics are too grand of a stage for competitors to invest so much money and still cheap out on living quarters. Hopefully, for Coco and the rest of the Olympians' sake, organizers accommodate accordingly.