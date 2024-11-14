CNN Is Considering Axing Anderson Cooper And Other Top Stars: Report

Anderson Cooper is one of the biggest names in journalism. But apparently he's not even immune from potentially getting laid off. CNN is reportedly considering axing Cooper and several of its other top stars as the network weighs finances.

Insider reports say that CNN is headed for a mass layoff. The situation is reportedly tense over at the network, and even Cooper is questioning whether he'll have a job when it all shakes out. Right now, the news personality makes $20 million a year. That's not a cheap price tag.

Insiders spoke to the U.S. Sun about the situation. They said that many workers are afraid of losing their jobs. Ratings have plummeted after the presidential election. CNN is considering letting go of Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, Jake Tapper, and Kaitlan Collins as well.

But Cooper may be the most shocking of the reported layoffs since he's arguably their biggest face.

"We know that the numbers have been going down a lot, and the tensions have been very high for long months now, as we are getting many signs that people are gonna be fired and axed very soon," a journalist on the network told the U.S Sun.

Anderson Cooper On The Block

They added, "We have been talking a lot lately, and the result of the elections, as we haven't had great numbers, is pretty much putting the last nail in the coffin for many workers. Some of us have already been approached by some media outlets, like Al Jazeera or even Fox News, and some platforms in the USA and abroad."

Meanwhile, Cooper reportedly feels confident in his ability to find work elsewhere. But production workers may not be so fortunate.

"There are a lot of other media and platforms or TV channels. So the situation is easier for the big stars compared to the other journalists and the production workers," an 18-year veteran of CNN told The U.S. Sun. "I have been feeling frustration and tensions in the star hosts, like Anderson Cooper, Jack Tapper, and Erin Burnett, for example. And some of them have been fed up with the situation for a bit now."

The journalist also added, "From the journalists and the production workers, everyone is scared. And trying to see what could happen next, to anticipate the inevitable. It's a sinking ship. And we know many of us will be out of here in the next few weeks or months."