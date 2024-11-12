CNN Is Axing Top Stars And Firing Hundreds In Post Election Layoff: Report

One week after the 2024 Presidential Election, CNN is reportedly ready to lay off many of its top talent, according to insiders. The network currently employs many on-screen personalities who are paid millions a year, but, according to Puck News, have now been refused a raise.

Among the personalities who won't get a raise are Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer, according to the outlet. Tapper hosts The Lead with Jake Tapper and co-hosts State of the Union. Blitzer, on the other hand, has been the host of his show The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer. He has held that position for almost 20 years. They have a $7 and $3 million contract with the network, respectively. Similarly, Anderson Cooper nets $20 million, with Kaitlan Collins and Erin Burnett landing $3 and $6 million, respectively.

In his Puck News article, Dylan Byers wrote about the incoming round of layoffs. "In the next few months, I'm told, CNN will implement another round of layoffs that will impact hundreds of employees across the organization," he wrote. According to Byers, the layoffs will mainly focus on the production staff. "Redundant assignments will be nixed, and various divisions will be reduced or even eliminated," he continued. "Some of the on-air talent are also likely to be affected."

CNN's Fall?

Currently, the network faces a diminishing ratings issue after a continuous fall since 2016. CEO Mark Thompson, who now wants to focus on CNN's digital channels, took the position from Chris Licht. Under their leadership, CNN became one of the least-watched networks on television. It was dethroned by Fox News, according to the Daily Mail.

CNN now plans to create new positions that will boost Thompson's digital vision, but not before hundreds of employees lose their jobs, according to the insiders. There are no specific names mentioned, but the CNN layoffs are scheduled to happen in the coming months.

As the news broke in social media, the shared sentiment among users, regardless of their place in the political spectrum, was of joy, with the layoffs fulfilling a sort of divine justice. "I doubt anyone will mourn the loss when they finally collapse. They lied themselves into irrelevancy," wrote one user. Another user wrote: "They should just close up shop and all go on Threads." A third one stated: "They could replace current on-air "talent" for Gen Z kids who'd be willing to do more for less $$$."