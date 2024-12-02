CNN Host Visibly Shocked By Incoming Border Czar's Threat To Jail Denver Mayor

CNN host Kasie Hunt had a very shocked reaction after learning about incoming border czar Tom Homan's threat to Denver's mayor. He threatened to jail Mike Johnston if Johnston didn't cooperate with Donald Trump's mass plan for deportation.

Homan appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity, saying, "Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing; he's willing to go to jail. I'm willing to put him in jail."

Then, on her show, Hunt played the soundbite of Homan. Hunt had a shocked reaction to the news, calling Homan's words extreme. "That has some significant and more extreme echoes than some of what we heard from the Trump campaign on the trail," Hunt said.

But it was Hunt's facial reaction that really stood out at the news. Hunt appeared to be at a loss for words.

CNN Host Has Shocked Reaction

Johnston and Homan appear to be on opposite sides of the immigration issue. Johnston blasted the mass deportation plan, saying it will not cooperate with Homan and the plan. In response, Homan threatened the mayor with jail time.

"Let me be clear, there is going to be a mass deportation because we just finished a mass illegal immigration crisis on the border," Homan said last week. "It's a felony to knowingly harbor concealed illegal anti-immigration authorities. The nation wants a safe country."

Meanwhile, Johnston called out the measure.

"If they are going to send the US Army or the Navy Seals into Denver to pursue folks, to pull them off the job at hotels or restaurants where they're working or pull kids off the soccer field, I think we will see Denverites and folks around the country who will nonviolently resist that," Johnston said.

Ex-Trump White House communications director Mike Dubke also shared his view point of the mass deportation plan.

"Tom Homan's very strong language is going to restrict and impede the number of people that are actually flooding the border," Dubke said.

"You're saying it's going to discourage people from trying to come?"Hunt asked.

"Totally discourage that," he replied. "That is super important and that is something we saw — when the Biden administration came in, there was a flood for a reason. The rhetoric was toned down."