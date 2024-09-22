CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

Tragedy strikes for Alisyn Camerota and her family. Her husband of 22 years passes away after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer for the last two years. He was 58 years old at the time of his death.

Recently, the CNN Newsroom host and political commentator takes to Instagram to eulogize her husband. "I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim [Lewis]," Alisyn writes. "He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps."

CNN's Alisyn Camerota Loses Her Husband Tim Lewis to a Tough Battle With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Then, Alisyn expresses how her and her three kids, Ale, Cessa, and Nate, attempt to find their bearings amidst this terrible tragedy. Moreover, they use the late Tim's example to try and heal. In the meantime, Camerota encourages people to also follow his footsteps. She urges those to give back to the community like he used to do. "We've set up a fund in his memory to help other families enduring a similar struggle. I would be honored if you would consider a contribution," she writes.

Additionally, Alisyn reveals how the end of September would've been 23 years together. Despite the immense grief she battles, she remains grateful for their time. "I feel incredibly lucky to have had such a deep, committed, loving partnership for the time we had," Camerota emphasizes.

She ends her tribute to her husband Tim with gratitude for fans, friends, and family alike. In addition, Alisyn promises she'll write more about Lewis as the days go by and she grapples with her grief. "I plan to write more in the coming days and to be back at work in the next few weeks. Thank you all for your love and letters, trays of lasagna, and the many, many gestures of kindness. I am grateful," Camerota concludes.