CMAs Invite Controversy Over Ill-Timed Shaboozey Joke

This year's CMA awards saw Cody Johnson win Album of The Year, but as he took to the stage, his Producer Trent Willmon made a rather large gaff when making a joke about Shaboozey. Whether it was a slip-up or just an insensitive comment is anyone's guess.

As Willmon and Cody Johnson took to the stage, Willmon commented on the win. However, for some reason, he decided to announce that Johnson had been 'Kicking Shaboozey' for a number of years. However, this Shaboozey joke runs a lot deeper than just the usual goading.

The artist known as Shaboozey has shaken up the country music scene. He has blended hip-hop and country into a combination that has the world listening. He held the number one spot in the global charts but also held the number one billboard spot for longer than anyone else this year.

So, when this year's CMA awards rolled around, and Shaboozey won nothing, there were some questions that needed answering. You cannot deny the man's talent and contribution to the genre. Yet, somehow, he goes unrewarded, once again. The ill-timed Shaboozey joke was all people needed to spark their outrage at the injustice.

Fans Weigh In On Just What This Shaboozey Joke Belies

Fans of the CMA awards, and the country genre, have their opinions as to why the artist is without an award yet again. I am sure the reasons are obvious to most. There is a reputation that comes with country music and the CMA is doing nothing to shake it.

At first, the comment sparked outrage, with people taking to X to vent. "HOLD ON "kicking Shaboozey" ???" one commented, while another said, "Oh I need the clarifying articles ASAP cause what the actual????" But, after this, the narrative changed, switching to the injustice and reasons for the Shaboozey joke being so out of pocket.

An angry but unsurprised X user spoke her mind. "lol Shaboozey not winning any award he was nominated for at the CMAs despite having the #1 country song in the country for months is wild. Them white folks made it loud and clear how much they don't want black artists in country even though the genre is ours." As one of the biggest black names in country music today, he's not getting his due praise.

People aren't happy about the Shaboozey joke, and even less happy about his lack of awards. This only furthers the low opinion people are now developing about the CMA awards. However, Shaboozey had something to say after the show, and I think it's perfect.