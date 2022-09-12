As expected, Wednesday's (Sept. 7) announcement of the 55th annual CMA Awards nominees delivered pleasant surprises for fans of up-and-coming country artists and fueled outrage over perceived snubs of huge names with sustained airplay and box office success.

Here's some of the biggest shockers and most glaring oversights on Country Music Association (CMA) voters' final ballot.

Surprise: Lainey Wilson's Six-Nomination Haul

Lainey Wilson's a first-time nominee six times over, earning Album of the Year (Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'), Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year (Cole Swindell duet "Never Say Never"), Musical Event of the Year ("Never Say Never"), New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year ("Things A Man Oughta Know") consideration.

It's a history-setting haul, with Wilson tying Glen Campbell (1968), Brad Paisley (2000) and Kacey Musgraves (2013) for the most nominations as a first-timer.

Snub: Luke Bryan's Out of Entertainer of the Year Contention

Luke Bryan won't exactly be lacking further exposure, considering he's co-hosting this year's CMA Awards with NFL great Peyton Manning. Yet it seems off that one of country music's biggest celebrities and most consistent live draws only made it onto the final ballot as a featured artist on Jordan Davis' "Buy Dirt."

Indeed, Bryan (and by the same logic, The Voice's Blake Shelton) should be in the Entertainer of the Year running because of his ambassadorship role on American Idol. Singing competition series and other pop culture platforms should carry some weight here, as voters are challenged to give consideration "not only to recorded performance" but to an act's "in-person performance, public acceptance, leadership and overall contribution to country music."

Surprise: Taylor Swift's Music Video of the Year Nod

A talent whose fame transcended country music a long time ago, Taylor Swift's back on the final CMA ballot for the "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" music video. A win would be shared with collaborator and deserved awards show darling Chris Stapleton as well as the ballot's biggest curveball: celebrity Swiftie and video director Blake Lively.

Snub: Scotty McCreery Gets Shut Out

Despite the commercial and critical success of "Damn Strait," Scotty McCreery's still a zero-time CMA nominee. The American Idol winner's picked up only one industry award (the 2012 ACM New Artist of the Year) on either of country music's biggest nights.

Kane Brown also stays on the perennial snubs list, with his only nominations to date coming last year for Chris Young collaboration "Famous Friends."

Mixed Bag: The New Artist of the Year Field

Beyond Wilson and fellow rising star Parker McCollum, the New Artist of the Year nominees consist of an established hit songwriter (Hardy) and two certified hitmakers (social media supernova Walker Hayes and Male Artist of the Year hopeful Cody Johnson). Although there's an argument that all five deserve voter consideration, a broader, more diverse and less obviously famous range of recent success stories (Morgan Wade, Jelly Roll) would better represent country music's potential future.

This year's CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 9 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and air live on ABC (7 p.m. EST).

2022 CMA Award Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley "half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore "'Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke "You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Album of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)





Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews Humble Quest - Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Producer: Greg Kurstin Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' - Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen Time, Tequila & Therapy - Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

Song of the Year

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

"Buy Dirt"

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce "Sand In My Boots"

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne "Things A Man Oughta Know"

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson "You Should Probably Leave"

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)



"Beers On Me" - Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Producer: Michael Knox "Longneck Way To Go" - Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne "Never Say Never" - Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

Producer: Zach Crowell "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

Director: Blake Lively "Longneck Way To Go" - Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith

Director: Harper Smith "Never Say Never" - Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco

Director: Michael Monaco "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell

Director: Alexa Campbell "'Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

New Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

