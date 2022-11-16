'CMA Country Christmas' Returns in December with Host Carly Pearce

CMA Country Christmas returns on Thurs., Dec. 8 for a night of festive music hosted by Carly Pearce. The 13th annual television special will air on ABC at 9 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Per a press release, the broadcast "brings the holidays home again, inviting viewers to sit back and enjoy the season in a warm and intimate setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past."

Pearce is scheduled to perform, with an on-air promo teasing that she'll sing "Here Comes Santa Claus"-- and meet the big man himself. Fans should also expect to hear Pearce sing "Man with the Bag." In addition, a publicity photo shows Pearce on set with Grammy New Artist of the Year hopeful Molly Tuttle and her band for a bluegrass medley.

Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and the War and Treaty will also sing holiday favorites during the one-hour special.

The CMA production was executive produced by Robert Deaton, directed by Milton Sneed and written by Jon Macks.

It'll be Pearce's second year as host, after splitting duties in 2021 with fellow country star Gabby Barrett. As soon as this year's special was announced, Pearce shared on Instagram that she's "so excited [and] honored to be your host again this year."

Highlights from last year can be streamed on the CMA Country Christmas website and include Lainey Wilson's charming "Christmas Cookies," Carrie Underwood's uplifting "Mary, Did You Know?" and Pearce and Barrett's joyful "Sleigh Ride."

CMA Country Christmas debuted in 2010, with the inaugural special hosted by Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles. Hosts since then have included country legends Trisha Yearwood and Reba McEntire. It airs on ABC, the network home of the CMA Awards and the annual CMA Fest concert special.

