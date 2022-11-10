Fans Can't Stop Comparing Katy Perry's CMA Awards Dress to Another Celeb's Most Iconic Look

Katy Kat is officially a country girl, and she's got the sartorial chops to prove it.

Before taking the stage with Thomas Rhett at the 2022 CMA Awards to perform their hit duet, "Where We Started," Katy Perry walked the red carpet in a light-wash, denim-on-denim look. It appears she took inspiration from another pop icon's memorable denim. That's right: Britney Spears' early aughts Canadian tuxedo is making a comeback, baby. And it's high time the legendary look got its just deserts.

Back in 2001, it-couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake graced the American Music Awards red carpet in coordinated denim get-ups -- and the world has not been the same since.

Spears' full-length jean gown was a patchwork of competing washes, belted below the hips. (Low-rise anything can stay in the past, please.) She added a chunky rhinestone choker and matching cuff. But the real winner was Spears' tiny, bedazzled jean purse. Pure Y2K camp.

Advertisement

Who but Katy Perry, the reigning queen of out-there, could take up Spears' denim mantle? Fans were quick to point out the similarities between the two looks. Perry brought a modern twist to her rendition. She opted for a deep V-neck jean corset with off-the-shoulder straps. And she completed the look with a pair of wide-leg trousers, accented at the waist with a giant denim bow. *Chef's kiss*

The custom look was designed by Marques ' Almeida. Perry accessorized with a diamond-studded choker and drop earrings. She kept the otherwise over-the-top look simple when it came to glam, leaving her hair down and makeup light.

Perry stayed on-theme during the ceremony, donning a strapless dark denim gown and black cowboy hat for her soulful duet with Thomas Rhett.

Although she's more pop than country, this isn't the first time Perry has dabbled in denim. At the 2014 VMAs, she rocked a sweetheart-neck denim gown with a dramatic slit. She paired it with (what else?) a matching, patchwork denim purse -- rhinestones and all.

Advertisement

Whether she'll go back to her proclaimed "Nashville roots" or not, one thing's certain: Katy Perry always commits to the bit. Britney Jean would be proud.

Related Videos