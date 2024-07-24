Clint Eastwood’s Longtime Girlfriend Christina Sandera’s Cause of Death Determined

Clint Eastwood and his family are going through an understandably tough time. The Hollywood icon recently lost his longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera. She was 61.

As with any death, questions turn to what exactly happened and whether it could have been avoided. According to the New York Post, a cause of death has been determined in Sandara's passing. This comes just a few days after Eastwood confirmed her death. Sandera passed away following a heart attack on July 18. A representative from the Monterey County Health Department confirmed the cause of death to the outlet.

According to her death certificate, Sandera passed away from cardiac arrhythmia. Cardiac arrhythmia is where there's some abnormality in the heart's timing. Additionally, Sandera also suffered from atherosclerotic coronary artery disease as well.

Following her death, Eastwood released a brief but heartbreaking statement. He said he would miss her very much. "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," Eastwood said.

Clint Eastwood's Girlfriend Dies

The two have been dating for around a decade. Eastwood first met Sandera when she worked as a hostess at Eastwood's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. For the most part, Sandera and Eastwood kept their relationship private. Over the past decade, the two only publicly attended Eastwood's film premieres. That includes American Sniper, Sully, The Mule, and The 15:17 to Paris.

In 2019, they attended the AFI Fest in Hollywood together. It was their last red carpet appearance together. Although she didn't work in the industry, Sandera always was supportive of Eastwood and his career ambitions. Likewise, she appeared to get along with with Eastwood's children — daughters Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan and sons Kyle and Scott.

You never heard any kind of drama going along behind the scenes where that was concerned. Following her death, Eastwood's daughter Morgan paid tribute to Sandera. She shared a photo of herself and her husband alongside Eastwood and Sandera. The photo appears to be from Morgan's recent wedding.

"A devastating loss for our whole family," Morgan wrote. "Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad ?? you will be greatly missed."