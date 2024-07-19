Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood's Longtime Girlfriend, Dead At 61 — Hollywood Icon Mourns

Clint Eastwood's longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera has died. The Hollywood icon confirmed her passing in a touching but brief statement. She was 61.
Eastwood confirmed that Sandera has passed. He said he would miss her. A representative said the family would not be releasing any further information. "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," he said in a statement released Thursday night. No cause of death was revealed at this time.
Eastwood and Sandera were private about their relationship. But the two reportedly started dating in 2014. At the time, she was a hostess at Eastwood's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
Sandera and Eastwood often appeared at the premieres of his films Sully (2016), The Mule (2018), The 15:17 to Paris (2018) and Richard Jewell (2019). Previously, Eastwood was married to model Maggie Johnson (1953 to 1984) and TV news anchor Dina Ruiz (1996 to 2014). Previously Eastwood opened up about aging and continuing to work in the industry.
"I don't look like I did at 20, so what?" Eastwood says of his age. "That just means there are more interesting guys you can play."
Eastwood has remained busy with filmmaking despite his age. "What the hell am I still working for in my 90s?" Eastwood said. "Are people going to start throwing tomatoes at you? I've gotten to the point where I wondered if that was enough, but not to the point where I decided it was. If you roll out a few turkeys, they'll tell you soon enough."
"I never think about it," Eastwood says. "If I'm not the same guy, I don't want to know anything about it. I might not like the new guy. I might think, 'What am I doing with this idiot?'
Another wrote, "Christina Sandera, the longtime girlfriend of Clint Eastwood, has passed away at the age of 61. Eastwood, 94, expressed his deep sadness, describing Sandera as a "lovely, caring woman" whom he will miss greatly. The couple, who started their relationship in 2014 after meeting at Eastwood's Mission Ranch Hotel, were often seen together at red carpets and awards ceremonies. The cause of her death has not been disclosed."