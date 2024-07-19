Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood's Longtime Girlfriend, Dead At 61 — Hollywood Icon Mourns

Clint Eastwood's longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera has died. The Hollywood icon confirmed her passing in a touching but brief statement. She was 61.

Eastwood confirmed that Sandera has passed. He said he would miss her. A representative said the family would not be releasing any further information. "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," he said in a statement released Thursday night. No cause of death was revealed at this time.

Eastwood and Sandera were private about their relationship. But the two reportedly started dating in 2014. At the time, she was a hostess at Eastwood's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Sandera and Eastwood often appeared at the premieres of his films Sully (2016), The Mule (2018), The 15:17 to Paris (2018) and Richard Jewell (2019). Previously, Eastwood was married to model Maggie Johnson (1953 to 1984) and TV news anchor Dina Ruiz (1996 to 2014). Previously Eastwood opened up about aging and continuing to work in the industry.

