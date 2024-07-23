Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Mourns Passing of Icon’s Longtime Girlfriend Christina Sandera

According to the New York Post, Morgan Eastwood, the 27-year-old daughter of Clint Eastwood, recently posted a touching tribute on her Instagram Story for his late girlfriend, Christina Sandera, who died at 61 in July.

Her cause of death has not been made public at this time.

What Did Morgan Eastwood Write About Christina Sandera?

She Thanked Christina for Being Good to Her Dad

Morgan is the daughter of Clint Eastwood and his former wife, Dina Ruiz Eastwood, to whom he was married from 1996 to 2014.

She posted this message: "A devastating loss for our whole family. Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad. (Heart emoji) You will be greatly missed."

The words are written on a photo of Morgan's wedding to Tanner Koopmans earlier this summer. The pair tied the knot on June 15 in Carmel, California. Eastwood, 94, served as mayor of Carmel from 1986 to 1988.

What Do We Know About Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera's Relationship?

They Kept Their Life Together Largely Out of Sight

Even though Eastwood was one of the premier actors and directors in Hollywood, it seems as if he and Christina preferred to remain out of the limelight as much as possible during what was believed to be a 10-year relationship.

People reported that they "met when she was working as a hostess at his property, the Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, on the Monterey peninsula where Eastwood has lived for decades."

Christina was said not to have a social media footprint.

They did sometimes attend occasions connected to Eastwood's movies such as awards ceremonies. They were at the 2015 Academy Awards because a film that Eastwood directed, American Sniper, raked in six nominations. The romantic twosome also appeared at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival together.

Clint Eastwood Wrote About Christina Sandera's Passing

He Released A Loving Tribute to Her

"Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," Eastwood said in a statement on July 18, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was married twice, according to Distractify and had several reported romantic relationships over the years.