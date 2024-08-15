Clint Eastwood's Daughter Calls Him An Amazing Grandfather, Reveals Wise Advice He Gave Her

Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca says the Hollywood icon is one of the best grandfathers in the world. She bragged on the actor while also speaking about her own strict upbringing.

Francesca has one son, Titan, with her boyfriend Alexander Wraith. She said that Eastwood and her mother Frances Fisher are awesome grandparents.

"I mean, just the sweetest," she told Fox News. "You know, my dad was very strict and my mom — both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid. And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong."

For Francesca, it's been important for her to foster those relationships with her son and his grandparents.

"But it's lovely," Francesca added. "And they have their own relationship that I'm obviously involved in. They're fantastic, and they're so present... It's a connection unlike anything else. And it's definitely like the most important part of my life right now is nurturing those relationships."

Clint Eastwood's Daughter Values His Advice

However, Francesca said that she appreciated that her parents always treated her like an adult. She said both Eastwood and Fisher instilled in her a love for movies and acting."That was always of the only things that they always spoke to me like an adult about," Eastwood continued. "Anything filmmaking, anything acting, whether it was watching movies or sitting behind the camera, watching them direct, sitting in hair and makeup, all this stuff."

"I have such a respect and an appreciation for all that goes into making a film," she added. "It really is somewhere that I feel — I feel like it's a home away from home, being on set no matter what, no matter what the set is. Some are better than others but I feel like it was a huge blessing in that it opened my world to something that I really love to do, and I appreciate them for kind of treating me like an adult in that way. At a very young age."

Meanwhile, she also shared the best advice that Eastwood ever gave her.