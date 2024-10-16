Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Arrested – Here's The Charges She Faces

Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca is in some serious trouble. Authorities ended up arresting the 31-year-old actress late last week. They've charged her with felony domestic violence.

This comes just weeks after some fans were worried about Eastwood's daughter. They said that she appeared noticeably thin in a series of photos.

So what exactly happened? According to TMZ, Francesca was driving around with her boyfriend in Beverly Hills on October 12. That's when things got heated between the two and not in a good way. They got into a bad argument with each other in the car.

But it didn't just stop at verbal throws and daggers. Instead, Eastwood's daughter allegedly got physical with her boyfriend. We're not sure what exactly she did to him. But he ended up calling the police on his girlfriend. That's probably not the sign of a strong committed relationship. But what's love without a couple of cop calls and a night in the slammer, right?

Well, the authorities arrived on the scene. They told Francesca's boyfriend to drive to the Safety Zone at the Beverly Hills Police Department. The authorities would discuss the incident with them there. Well, when they both arrived, authorities noticed "visible injuries" on the boyfriend.

Clint Eastwood's Daughter Arrested

They then arrested Francesca and charged her with felony domestic violence. Reportedly, Francesca's boyfriend refused medical treatment for his injuries. Eastwood's daughter quickly posted a $50,000 bail and got released.

The incident comes at a time when fans are already worried about Francesca. They thought that she looked a bit thin in a series of photos posted on September 20.

On Sept. 20, Francesca shared a pair of photos to Instagram wearing a brown bikini and a cowboy hat that left many of her followers worried about her well-being.

"Skin and bones. Omg. This is sad. Are you okay?????" wrote one fan.

"Oh sweetie. Please realize how thin you are. You don't need to be this thin to be loved and accepted. YOU are enough," begged another Instagram user.

"This is so concerning wtf," declared someone else.

Francesca and Clint have a strong bond as daughter and father. "I mean, just the sweetest," she told Fox News. "You know, my dad was very strict and my mom — both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid. And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong."