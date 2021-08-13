Clint Eastwood and Elvis Presley Used to Hang Out on the 'Rawhide' Set

It's almost hard to believe how long Clint Eastwood has been working in Hollywood. Now in his 90s, Eastwood has become an American institution and one of the most respected filmmakers in the business. And he's still making movies! He's been a box office draw for decades and has worked with some of the most legendary names in the business. He's even recorded country music with Merle Haggard. But before his name became as iconic as Marilyn Monroe or James Dean, Eastwood was a TV star working on a Los Angeles studio right next to the one and only Elvis Presley.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Hollywood legend explained that he got to know the King of Rock n Roll back when he was filming his western TV series, Rawhide. Apparently, Elvis just couldn't resist playing cowboy in his downtime, and can you blame him? This all makes a lot of sense considering he went on to star in a few of his own western films like Charro.

"I knew Elvis," explained Eastwood. "Back during the days of doing Rawhide, we worked on the next stage over from one another. He used to come over and do fast draws and stuff like that."

"I liked him," Eastwood told USA Today according to Elvis.com. "He seemed like a good guy. Had a lot of guys hanging around, big entourage."

This was back in the early 60s when Elvis, already a major superstar, was fully focused on his film career. Of course, as we know, Eastwood went on to have his own film career starring in The Dollars Trilogy, Dirty Harry films, and eventually making it to the Oscars with films like Unforgiven. Honestly, it's pretty cool that these two icons crossed paths back in the day, bonding over cowboy culture and fast draws.

