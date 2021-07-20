Everything We Know About Clint Eastwood's Upcoming Movie: 'Cry Macho'

At the time of its 1992 release, Clint Eastwood's masterpiece Unforgiven was heralded as the final word on Westerns. But it seems that Eastwood is not hanging up his cowboy hat. Not yet. The 91-year-old Oscar winner's next movie, Cry Macho, will center on a former rodeo star as he traverses rural Mexico with a kidnapped five-year-old. Set in the 1970s, the period piece is sure to bridge the Eastwood canon and delight fans young and old.

'Cry Macho'

Published in 1975, the novel Cry Macho was written by N. Richard Nash -- most famous for his 1954 play The Rainmaker. (That drama was turned into a film, in 1956, starring Burt Lancaster and Katharine Hepburn.) Cry Macho follows the story a conflicted rodeo star-turned-horse breeder, Miko, who is tasked with kidnapping a man's young son, Rafo, from his alcoholic mother in Mexico. On the journey back to Texas, Rafo and Miko bond. Facing harsh challenges and caring for the little one, Miko finally learns what it means to be a good man. (Read more on Deadline.)

At the time of its publication, Cry Macho received mixed reviews from critics. But reportedly, Eastwood had been eyeing the potential screenplay since 1988. However, the filmmaker decided to reprise his role as Dirty Harry instead and the project was put on hold. In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger was offered the starring role in a Hollywood production of Cry Macho. However, Schwarzenegger was just beginning his tenure as California governor so the plan was halted. Later, in 2011, the shooting in New Mexico was abandoned again as Schwarzenegger faced the fallout from his infamous sex scandal.

But now, finally, Cry Macho is getting its big-screen adaptation.

Everything We Know About the Upcoming Film

Eastwood himself will star in Cry Macho, as Miko, alongside Eduardo Minett and Dwight Yoakam, Natalia Traven, Horacio Garcia Rojas, and Fernanda Urrejola. Author N. Richard Nash and Nick Schenk co-wrote the screenplay. Eastwood, Al Ruddy, Tim Moore, and Jessica Meier are producing.

Despite the pandemic, Cry Macho was filmed on time and Warner Bros. has now set an official release date: October 22, 2021. At that time, the movie will be available to stream on HBO Max as well as play in theaters. And there's little doubt Cry Macho will reign at the box office. Eastwood's last film, Richard Jewell, did not feature Eastwood in a lead role and grossed only $43.7 million (against a budget of $45 million.) However, 2018's The Mule -- which starred Eastwood as an elderly drug mule -- was an instant triumph, earning $185 million. Hopefully, a teaser trailer will become available soon... because something tells me this is going to be an instant Eastwood classic.