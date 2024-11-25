Clint Black's Cover of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" Premieres Digitally: Take A Listen (Exclusive)

The Reagan film had many incredible new songs and covers inspired by the president himself and his journey. One such emotional cover was "Take Me Home, Country Roads," sung by Clint Black. WOC is proud to debut the track that's available now.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In a statement shared with WOC, Clint Black was eager to sing for the film and take on the John Denver classic. "I was excited to contribute a little music to my pal Dennis Quaid's Reagan movie. Now, having the entire song finished, I can't wait for everyone to hear it," he shared.

"I was a big John Denver fan and enjoyed rendering a take on his classic hit, 'Take Me Home Country Roads.' It was a staple in my club sets back when Reagan was president. And now -surreally- it's all tied together."

Film and Music Producer Mark Joseph also shared his thoughts with us. "Clint Black is a national treasure and we were honored to have him be a part of our film and especially that emotional finale," he said.

You can listen to the song below.

Clint Black Covers "Take Me Home, Country Roads" For 'REAGAN' Film

This song plays at an emotional moment in the film: Reagan's final ride after his Alzheimer's diagnosis. The song is already emotional for some as it is, let alone with this scene accompanying it. Clint Black's beautiful rendition of the song will make it even more special to many.

Black is one of the many legendary artists asked to help with the biographical drama of President Reagan's life. He joined Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Josh Turner, Kathie Lee Gifford, and more to help assemble the soundtrack for the film.

It was important for the producers to use the right artists and the right songs to really highlight different moments in Reagan's life. They have released a collection of the music in the film to support the movie, and to provide fans with a way to keep connected to the story.

You can watch REAGAN on digital streaming platforms, or you can purchase a DVD/Blu-ray like in the good old days.