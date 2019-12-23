Clayton Beathard, the brother of country singer-songwriter Tucker Beathard and a football player at Long Island University, died early Saturday morning (Dec. 21) following a stabbing at Midtown Nashville's The Dogwood Bar, which resulted in two fatalities and an additional injury. Beathard was 22 years old.

According to the Tennessean, Metro Nashville Police dispatch received a call about the incident at 2:52 a.m. Police said the altercation that led to the stabbings happened inside the bar and carried out onto the sidewalk. WRKN reports that the incident began after "an unwanted advancement [was] made by a man toward a woman in the bar."

Beathard and Paul Trapeni III were killed, while a third stabbing victim, an unnamed 21-year-old man, was admitted to a local hospital with eye and arm wounds.

Police have identified four persons of interest from surveillance video. So far, they've named Michael D. Mosley, 23, as someone they seek to question about the fatal stabbings.

BREAKING: Detectives are seeking Michael D. Mosley, 23, for questioning in Saturday morning's double fatal stabbing outside The Dogwood Bar,1907 Division St. The stabbings occurred during a fight outside the bar. The investigation shows Mosley was present... pic.twitter.com/wr7vOouiTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 23, 2019

The Beathard family is full of singer-songwriters and NFL-caliber football talents. Clayton's also the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. Their father Casey Beathard is an accomplished songwriter for Kenny Chesney, George Strait and Eric Church. Casey's father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, was the general manager of the Washington Redskins' four Super Bowl-winning teams.

"The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard's younger brother, Clayton," the 49ers organization said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton."

C.J. Beathard's head coach Kyle Shanahan offered his own condolences in a locker room speech following the 49ers' Saturday night win over the Los Angeles Rams.

"I spent an hour with [C.J.] last night and he was exactly like any one of us would have been: distraught. Struggling to talk," Shanahan told his players. "But he barely could talk and the last thing he said to me when I walked out the door, he stopped me and he just goes, 'You make sure the guys go win this game.' And I didn't want to say that at the beginning because this game doesn't mean anything compared to his brother. We all know that."