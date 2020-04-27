Rooted in Country: Clay Walker on One of His Favorite George Strait Songs, 'The Chair'

In a March 2020 interview with Wide Open Country, country music star Clay Walker cited "The Chair" as one of his top three songs by former tour mate and fellow Lone Star State legend George Strait.

"'The Chair' started it for me," Walker said. "I was just a kid the first time I heard that song, and I loved it. I love the melody, the song and the imagery that was there. I didn't understand it all. In sound checks, I'll do that song a lot. Another one is 'Desperately,' a song he did in the early 2000's. And then my favorite I think right now is 'Troubadour.' I kind of see myself in that song, and it really hits home hard to me."

"The Chair" was a hit for Strait in August 1985 as the first single off his Something Special album. Written by Dean Dillon and Hank Cochran, the song never works up to a chorus. Instead, the lyrics tell the story of a lonely man at a bar meeting a girl, buying her a drink and asking her to dance and if he can take her home later. One of the most memorable parts of the lyrics occurs when the narrator asks if he can "drink you a buy" instead of "buy you a drink." The tongue-tied mistake either stems from nerves from talking to a beautiful woman, the side effects of too much whiskey or a combination of both.

Back in 2018, Walker shared his go-to sound check tune at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo. As you might guess from the setting, the audience knew every word. Walker, the one singer with a microphone, brought a calm, reminiscent feel to the song, not unlike Strait's delivery.

Read More: Clay Walker Explains His Hunger to Write New Songs, Applauds Current Stars' '90s Homages [Interview]

Walker took Nashville by storm from 1993 to 1997, touring with Strait and Alan Jackson and scoring six chart toppers on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart ("What's It To You," "Live Until I Die," "Dreaming With My Eyes Open," "If I Could Make a Living," "This Woman and This Man" and "Rumor Has It").

Walker still shares lessons learned from Strait, George Jones and other giants through such newer releases as the 2009 hit "She Won't Be Lonely Long" and even a new album, 2019's Long Live the Cowboy.

This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2018. It was originally written by Kelli McDonald and updated by Bobby Moore.

George Strait's 'The Chair' Lyrics:

Well excuse me, but I think you've got my chair

No, that one's not taken, I don't mind if you sit here

I'll be glad to share

Yea it's usually, packed here on Friday nights

Oh if you don't mind could I talk you out of a light?

Well thank you, could I drink you a buy?

Oh listen to me, what I mean is can I buy you a drink?

Anything you please

Oh, you're welcome, well I don't think I caught your name

Are you waiting for someone to meet you here?

Well, that makes two of us, glad you came

No, I don't know the name of the band but they're good,

Aren't they, would you like to dance?

Yeah I like this song too, it reminds me of you and me, baby

Do you think there's a chance?

That later on, I could drive you home?

No, I don't mind at all

Oh I like you too and to tell you the truth

That wasn't my chair after all

Oh I like you too and to tell you the truth

That wasn't my chair after all

Now Watch: Take a Scenic Train Ride Across the United States for $213

