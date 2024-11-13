Classic Eagles Song Was About Their Struggles With Women And Finding Love

The Eagles are one band whose song lyrics are known and loved by just about everybody. "Hotel California," "Take It To The Limit," "Peaceful Easy Feeling," and "Desperado" will live forever in our hearts and minds. Like all masterful art, their songs defy simple categorization and are timeless. One in particular, "Best of My Love," stands out and has a revelatory story behind it.

Don Henley Discussed 'Best of My Love' Years Ago In An Interview

They Had Girl Trouble, He Said

Legendary singer Don Henley candidly talked about this song in 2003 during an interview with The Uncool via Showbiz Cheat Sheet He said, "That was the period when there were all these great-looking girls who didn't really want to have anything to do with us. [The Eagles] could be cocky at times — which was really just a front — but we weren't very sophisticated or confident."

Henley added, "We were typical, frustrated, young men. We wanted the girls to like us, but we had all the immature emotions that young men have — jealousy, envy, frustration, lust, insecurity, and the lot. At the same time, however, we were also becoming quite adept at brushing off girls who showed any interest in us. 'If you want to be with me, I can't possibly give you the time of day.'"

The Song Was Not Blatantly Sexist And Was A Huge Hit For The Eagles

It Scored Big With Eagles Fans

Per the outlet, "Best of My Love" became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 for a week. It lasted on the chart for 19 weeks in total. "Best of My Love" became The Eagles' first chart-topping single in the United States."

Not a bad reception for a tune!

'Best of My Love' Is A Melancholy Ode To A Relationship Gone Wrong

A Mood Of Ineffable Sadness Pervades This Memorable Song

According to American Songwriter, "Watching something end, seeing the thing you poured your heart into withering before you, is heartbreaking. The song encapsulates that feeling as the narrator dreams of a time when things were okay only to wake up to reality. The reality that, in the end, the best of his love wasn't enough."

The greatest songs never lose their distinctive emotional punch over the years. This one is as potent as it was upon its release - and always will be. Thank you, Eagles, for this meaningful, everlasting gem.