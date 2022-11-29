Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., Star of 'Walker, Texas Ranger' + More, Dies at 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr., an actor who has had starring roles in Walker, Texas Ranger, Die Hard and more, has passed away at the age of 66. According to Variety, Gilyard had been working as a film and theater professor at the University of Nevada's College of Fine Arts, and the University confirmed his death. No other details have been released about his passing.

"Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him," said UNLV film chair Heather Addison. "Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was 'Blessed!' But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!"

Gilyard began his acting career in the early 1980s, appearing in televisions shows such as Diff'rent Strokes, Making the Grade and others. He made his film debut in 1986's Top Gun, playing the role of Lieutenant Junior Grade Marcus 'Sundown' Williams. He was also cast as computer hacker Theo in the 1988 blockbuster, Die Hard. He made a mark in television as well, starring in 86 episodes of Matlock as the character of Conrad McMasters and 196 episodes of Walker, Texas Ranger playing the part of Ranger James Trivette.

Gilyard was born Clarence Darnell Gilyard Jr. on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1955, in Moses Lake, Wash. He was born into a military family, as his father, Clarence Gilyard Sr., was a U.S. Air Force officer. He was the second of six siblings. Throughout his youth, Gilyard's family moved around to Air Force bases in Hawaii, Texas and Florida. He attended high school in San Bernardino, Calif. and enlisted in the Air Force after graduation. He later attended California State University, Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., where he majored in acting. He eventually received a master of fine arts in theatre performance from Southern Methodist University.