Cissy Houston, Grammy-winning Singer And Mother Of Whitney Houston, Dead At 91

Cissy Houston, two-time Grammy-winning gospel singer and mother of legendary singer and actress Whitney Houston, has passed away at the age of 91. Houston died at her New Jersey home while under hospice for Alzheimer's disease.

Pat Houston, Cissy's daughter-in-law, issued a statement regarding Cissy Houston's passing. "Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We [lost] the matriarch of our family," said Pat. "Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts."

Pat continues her statement, highlighting Cissy Houston's mark on the music industry. "Her contributions to popular music and culture are unparalleled," she said. "We are blessed and grateful that God allowed her to spend so many years with us and we are thankful for all the many valuable life lessons that she taught us. May she rest in peace, alongside her daughter, Whitney and granddaughter Bobbi Kristina, and other cherished family members"

A Legendary Singer

Born in 1933 in Newark, New Jersey, Cissy Houston debuted her singing career in 1938 alongside her siblings as The Drinkard Singers and later in The Sweet Inspirations in 1963 with Doris Troy and Dee Dee Warwick. Eventually, she embarked on a successful solo career that led to her winning two Grammys in the Traditional Gospel Album category.

During her career as a singer, Cissy Houston collaborated with and sang backup vocals for several famous artists. These include Jimi Hendrix, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Beyoncé, and, of course, her daughter, Whitney Houston.

Pat Houston also posted the news on Instagram by saying: "It saddens my heart to announce the passing of my beloved Queen Cissy Houston today! Please keep the Houston family in your prayers."

Many fans reacted to the sad news, hoping that Cissy and Whitney finally meet again after Whitney's passing in 2012. "Cissy is now reunited with Whitney in Heaven. May they both be held in God's hands and lead the choir of angels in His praise," one user said. Another user said: "She will run into Whitney's arms and Bobbi Kristina. They are embraced forever."