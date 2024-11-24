Chuck Woolery, original Wheel of Fortune host, died aged 83

Chuck Woolery has passed away, aged 83. Woolery was a beloved host of many popular American TV and game shows. Most notably, he was the original host for Wheel of Fortune.

Woolery was confirmed dead by his close friend Mark Young. He announced to X, "It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother." He shared some pictures of the couple together.

Young has also spoken to TMZ about Woolery's death. Apparently, Young was at Woolery's home in Texas when he started to feel unwell and had to lie down. He later reported he had trouble breathing. They called an ambulance, but unfortunately the host "did not make it."

The exact cause or time of his death is unconfirmed.

Woolery was a beloved host who appeared on many game shows and TV shows. Many will recognize his signature "2 and 2" sign off.

Chuck Woolery Passed After After Glowing Career

Chuck Woolery began hosting Wheel of Fortune in 1975, where he stayed as a host for six years. His career as the host ended in 1981 following a salary dispute. This is where most would get to know the man, although he was garnering attention before hosting.

Before any game show appearances or hosting, Woolery was a musician. He joined bands and also released his own music. Although he was a one-hit-wonder as a duo, his music failed to really kick off. Although a talented musician, he turned to acting. He would return to music later in life, however.

Woolery appeared in some shows and a film before hitting it big with Wheel of Fortune. After exiting the show, the beloved host was seen everywhere.

He hosted game shows such as Love Connection, Scrabble, The Dating Game, and Lingo. He would host game shows consistently until 2007, although he would still return to the screens for special appearances or to host certain shows.

Many will recognize Woolery from cameos in popular TV shows such as Scrubs or Cold Feet.

Many across the states enjoyed the host. He is survived by his wife and four children.