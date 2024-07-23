Chuck Norris Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo But Remains As Iconic As Ever

Come on, you know who Chuck Norris is. I shouldn't have to say anything, but we do have younger folks among you who could benefit from a brief history lesson!

Chuck Norris, first and foremost, is an absolute beast of a human. He's like Batman; he has a black belt in Tang Soo Do, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and judo. Beyond that, he's a prolific actor! ...Now, the jury is out on whether he was a good actor. But, really, you didn't watch a Norris joint for Oscar-worthy performances. No — you put Chuck Norris on to watch someone get beat up. Or, you know, for complete insanity like this:

He's a distinctive guy! His martial arts mastery didn't simply apply to people, however. As it turns out, Norris has been kicking the heck out of Father Time himself, too!

El enormérrimo Chuck Norris os obliga a tener una buena noche de lunes. Y la de mañana martes, por si acaso. Hasta mañana, gente de bien pic.twitter.com/y0DjUt3uK9 — Óscar Navarro Marsé (@onavmar) July 22, 2024

Look at him. If this is considered "old," then we have a lot to look forward to in our later years! The Walker, Texas Ranger star has aged like a fine wine rather than spoiled milk! As is tradition, the internet had many thoughts about Norris' well-kept looks!

Chuck Norris Proves That Even Age Can Be Beaten Into Submission

"Live a great peaceful life. One of my favorite actors and very handsome!" one Facebook user said. Come on, this man fought Bruce Lee and looked like he stood a loose chance against a martial arts deity. ...Okay, it wasn't a real fight, but it looked close enough to one to count!

"We visited C Force Bottling last week and of course saw your gate to Lone Wolf Ranch across the street. Been a fan for a lot of years and I thank you for all you've done. God Bless," another user adds. ...I'm now just seeing the background, and it's so sublime. Looks like Norris willed the sun into giving him the perfect backdrop for his photo!

"Looks beautiful and very peaceful....perfect for relaxing. But, where do we hang the heavy bag?????" How fast do you think Norris could take out that forest by himself? One day? A few hours? Prime Norris could absolutely level that entire forest in less than 15 minutes.