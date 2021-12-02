Jamie O'Neal lends her jazz-infused country touch to holiday music with new track "Christmas You."

O'Neal co-wrote the song with Corey Lee Barker based off merry and bright experiences with her co-producer and husband, Rodney Good.

"We wrote 'Christmas You' in June of 2021," O'Neal told Wide Open Country for the song's premiere. "We both said how Christmas brought out the fun-loving, sappy side of our spouses as well as how great it was to enjoy family and celebrate together with traditions passed down over the years."

"Christmas You" will appear on O'Neal's 2022 holiday album, along with a cover of "White Christmas" and a recently unveiled rendition of Joni Mitchell's "River."

O'Neal dedicated "White Christmas" to her sister Samantha, who passed away earlier this year, and their parents.

"I've loved singing 'White Christmas' for years and have sung it all ways," she added. "I wanted it to have a jazzy/swing type of feel to it."

The album will be released by BFD/The Orchard. It follows her most recent set of songs, Oct. 2020's Sometimes.

"It has my favorite classics to sing as well as an original from Jeffrey Steele that blows me away!," O'Neal says of her forthcoming album. "And a couple other originals that are very special messages for me to sing about."

O'Neal rose to prominence after her first two major-label singles, "There Is No Arizona" (2000) and "When I Think About Angels" (2001), reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Both appear on O'Neal's debut album, 2000's Shiver.

For more holiday cheer from Nashville stars and Americana favorites, check out Wide Open Country's Spotify playlist of brand-new Christmas songs. It includes fresh material by Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Alex Miller, Randy Travis and more.

