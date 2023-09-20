Christmas isn't just about pretty decorations and mistletoe kisses. It's the embodiment of love, goodwill toward all your fellow humans, and the magic of giving. From streets blanketed with snow to the gentle hum of carolers, every moment feels like a scene from a storybook. What better time, then, to greet others with giggle-worthy Christmas puns?

Because at Christmastime, you should make sure you're talking to your loved ones, welcoming them into your lives, and just enjoying their presence in your life. Whether you write them a heartfelt message in a greeting card or use a pun to wish them a happy holiday, Christmas magic feels the best when you're using it to let someone know you care!

We get it, though. Words are hard! That's where we step in. We've got plenty of special Christmas puns tailored the season that you can use. Whether you write it on a card, a gift tag, or use it in a Instagram caption, we've got the perfect few words to put a smile on anyone's face — whether they like it or not.

From absolutely silly food jokes to plenty of Rudolph references, read on to check out our best Christmas puns. Yule be glad that you did.

Christmas Food Puns

"Have an egg-stra special eggnog!"

"Pie love Christmas, don't yule?"

"Christmas dinner's mint to be shared!"

"Gingerbread men tell crumby jokes!"

"Have a berry jolly Christmas!"

"(Candy) cane you feel the Christmas spirit?"

"Don't be jelly of my Christmas puns."

Christmas Party Puns

"Yule log in many merry memories this season!"

"Star-t the festive celebrations!"

"Sing until you're red-nosed!"

"Deck the halls with sounds of folly!"

"Have a tree-mendous treat-filled holiday!"

"Jingle all the Yuletide log!"

"Mistle-toe-tally rocking around the Christmas tree!"

"Fa-la-la-loving this festive season!"

"Gift-wrap-ture in the spirit of Christmas!"

"Have a ribbon-tickling good time!"

"Unwrap a barrel of fun this Yuletide!"

"Let's get lit by the Christmas tree!"

"Tree-t yourself, it's Christmas!"

"I'm pining for some Christmas carols!"

"Fir sure, this Christmas will be awesome!"

"Deck the halls with boughs of 'holly-larity'!"

"It's snow laughing matter, it's Christmas!"

"Yule be snow glad it's Christmas!"

"Snow many gifts, so little time!"

"Winter you think it'll snow?"

Sweet Christmas Puns

"I love you from head to mistletoe."

"Seeing you was love at frost sight!"

"Christmas merriment really soots you."

"We have some definite chemis-tree."

"I'm impossi-bell not to love you!"

"You're adora-bell!"

"All I want for Christmas is Yule!"

"Yule be on Santa's nice list!"

"You always sleigh all day!"

"Snow-body compares to you."

"You always know how to melt my Frosty little heart."

"The Christmas spirit is radiating from my head to my mistletoes."

"Don't make me sing single bells, single bells, single all the way!"

"You always look berry nice around the holidays."

Silly Christmas Puns

"There's noel in the Christmas alphabet."

"Sleigh what?!"

"This one goes out to all the jingle ladies."

"Prance like nobody is watching."

"Let's get this gingerbread!"

"Requesting your presents this Christmas."

"I'm pine-ing for a jolly holiday!"

"Have an ice Christmas and a chilly New Year!"

"Who says you can't tree-t yourself on Christmas?"

"It should be snowing, not rein-ing on Christmas!"

"This holiday was fir-sure the best."

"Your Christmas gift should be in peppermint condition."

"Don't be Rude-olph and make sure everyone knows you appreciate their gifts."

"Birch, please!"

"Those ornaments look absolutely tree-mendous."

"I can't stop pine-ing for you."

"On the count of tree!"

"Ornamentary, my dear Wattson."

"You don't like these puns? They literally sleighed everyone at work."

"This Christmas feast is so massive, I'm holding on for my deer life."

"This weather is so chilly, it's snow joke."

"I hate to have the last laugh but I told you snow."

Santa Christmas Puns

"Yule not believe what Santa's bringing!"

"Have a Claus-tastic Christmas!"

"Christmas is Claus for celebration!"

"Be Claus you deserve it, hoping your holiday is merry!"

"Yule be fit to be tide when Santa skips you this year."

"But wait! Santa brought myrrh presents."

"I'm filled with Santa-mental memories."

"You should always be-wreath in Santa Claus."

"Now now, there's no need to Claus a scene!"

"I'm a rebel without a Santa Claus."

"My love for the holidays? It's a simple case of Claus and effect."

