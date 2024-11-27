‘Christmas Carol’ Actor Julien Arnold Dies On Stage During Performance Of Holiday Classic

Holidays should be a time for joy. But a performance of the Charles Dickens's classic A Christmas Carol ended in a death and a tragedy. Actor Julien Arnold died suddenly on stage while performing the classic Christmas story.

According to CTV News Edmonton, Arnold was one of several performers of Edmonton's theatre community at the Citadel Theatre. On Sunday, November 24, he suffered a medical emergency and passed away on the stage.

Arnold was playing a dual role of Fezziwig and Jacob Marley during the performance. Arnold was a longstanding member in theatre. He founded Free Will Players. He had previously played Bob Cratchit and Scrooge in previous Citadel Theatre Christmas Carol productions.

Following the death of Arnold, the Citadel Theatre released a statement about the tragedy.

Julien Arnold Dies

"We are heartbroken to share that during the Nov. 24 performance of A Christmas Carol, a beloved cast member Julien Arnold, tragically passed away," the statement reads. "A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, his presence brought joy, heart, and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions - and big hugs - will be deeply missed."

The organization is saddened by the loss of Arnold. They also thanked medical professionals and EMTs for trying to save Arnold's life. The actor's death has caused the schedule to change for the performance of the Christmas classic.

As of right now, his family haven't released a cause of death. However, his wife Sheiny set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. One of the organizers thanked everyone for their support.

"We are deeply grateful for the incredible support shown in memory of Julien and to assist Sheiny during this difficult time. Your generosity is will help ease the financial burden of funeral expenses and daily needs as she navigates her loss," they wrote.

They continued, "To continue honoring Julien's legacy, we ask that you share this fundraiser with your networks so others who knew and admired him can contribute. Each share helps us reach more people touched by Julien's life and work, extending the support his family needs."

They also added, "Thank you for standing with Sheiny and for helping celebrate Julien's enduring impact on our community."