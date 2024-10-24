Christian Radio Host Rob Dempsey Dies Just One Week After Going Public With Cancer Diagnosis

Rob Dempsey, a Christian radio show host and station manager familiar to listeners of the Rob and Lizz in the Morning show on a Greenville, South Carolina-based station, died on October 23 from "complications related to stage 3 bladder cancer," per People. He worked at the station for 24 years. Dempsey was hospitalized for emergency surgery, per the outlet, and he went into cardiac arrest.

Other His Radio hosts are mourning Dempsey's untimely passing. They said per People via WMBF News that "He always had us laughing. His fingerprints are all over this place. He was not just a boss, he was a leader, an encourager. He made such an impact to the community and to Greenville. We lost him but heaven gained such an incredible person. He's celebrating with Jesus."

Dempsey Wrote About The Cancer Diagnosis He Got On Social Media Mere Days Ago

He Said His Cancer "Looks Aggressive"

In a lengthy and heartfelt post on Facebook, Dempsey wrote, "A big thank you to all who have been praying for me. I saw the report today. I have bladder cancer and it looks aggressive...But, now a days the report comes to My Chart fast. So, this is what I'm reading."

He added, "Thankfully I'm at peace today knowing God is in control. The days ahead will be tough and that's ok. I am determined to be a dad there for his kids. I'm determined to be that grandpa who will watch them grow up, graduate and get married. I want to grow old with my wife who has been a rock through all of this junk."

Dempsey ended his post with, "I've watched a few videos of people who have survived this and even have new bladders! Things look hopeful. Thanks for praying!!! "

Two Days Prior To His Death, Rob Dempsey Wrote On Instagram That He Was In The Hospital

He Was Hospitalized For Kidney Surgery

It is eerie and unsettling to read Dempsey's post now, knowing that he passed away only two days afterward. He wrote on Instagram, "I'm admittedly to the hospital has they have surgery my left kidney. It's so overcrowded at this hospital that will be in hallway. Nothing you can do - but the care from these nurses and doctors are wonderful."

Dempsey Experienced Some Very Tough Times

He Was A Homeless Teen

Rob Dempsey overcame numerous challenges in his life. Per his radio station bio, he lost 140 pounds to alleviate his obesity and was homeless at the age of 16.

He and his wife, Amy, had four children. They were foster parents to many more over the span of nine years.