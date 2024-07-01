Chris Young's Stepfather Suffered A Heart Attack

Chris Young announced throughout his social media platforms that his stepfather suffered a serious heart attack. Michael Harris, whom Young regards enough to call "Dad," had a heart attack on June 29. Young, at the time, was on the road. He even managed to complete his scheduled appearances but made sure to thank his fans for their support.

"Colorado! I don't even have the words... on a day where my dad had a heart attack you lifted me up. I love country music fans. I'm happy I played. I'm happy my dad is ok. Much love to all of you," Young posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Colorado! I don’t even have the words… on a day where my dad had a heart attack you lifted me up. I love country music fans. I’m happy I played. I’m happy my dad is ok. Much love to all of you pic.twitter.com/1tZAalvOmE — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) July 1, 2024

While Young confirmed that Harris was doing better, fans still showed their love and support. "Sending prayers to Mike. Hopefully things will go [in] his favor. God please place your healing hands on Chris's dad and he can make a full recovery. Love you," one X user said.

"So glad to hear your Dad is going to be ok. Sending much love & prayers across the pond to you and your family," an Instagram user chimed in.

Chris Young's Stepfather, Michael Harris, Had A Serious Heart Attack

"Where were you in Colorado?! I would have loved to come see you! I'm sorry to hear about your dad and glad he is doing better!" another fan stated.

Per Taste of Country, Harris has a history of health issues. Reportedly, he had his first heart attack in the mid-2000s. He was also diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009. "They cut a third of his lung out [and] put him through chemo. He's actually doing really well. He's doing great. But through all of that, I don't think I've ever really seen him get down in the dumps," Young said of Harris' resilience.

"Every day he gets up, it's a good day, and that's something I really think I'll pass on to everybody. Be happy with what you've got in life."

Harris is also the subject of Young's song, "Gettin' Older." Which is exclusively about the pair's closeness and how much Harris has positively influenced Young's life. Fortunately for Young and fans alike, Harris continues to fight the good fight!