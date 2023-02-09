Chris Williams and Kid Reverie Share Cathartic 'Warning Bell' [Premiere]

Chris Williams and Kid Reverie (Steve Varney) team up for a powerful message about checking in with yourself and your loved ones as well as the journey to self-discovery on the shimmering "Warning Bell," the latest release from their forthcoming album Something From Nothing (out March 3).
"Sometimes folks just give up," Williams tells Wide Open Country. "No matter how hard you try to navigate all of their landmines, inevitably there is an explosion. We set about working through this idea with just the first verse written. That verse came from a very personal place. There were long discussions about our experiences with this topic that, for me, were very cathartic, yet too close to fully embrace expressing outwardly. Steve was able to seamlessly articulate our points as he quickly wrote out the chorus that followed those first 4 lines."
"The absence of a 'Warning Bell' seemed so appropriate to delineate the importance of a need to change," Williams continues. "How we have so many subtle hints along the way, but there is rarely this clanging harbinger to pull us from our self-imposed depths. There are many ways to redemption, but it's always a lonely solo journey back."
Kid Reverie, a Boulder, Colorado-based singer-songwriter as well as a guitarist/banjoist for Gregory Alan Isakov, says the song felt like a return to his roots.
