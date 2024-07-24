Chris Watts Blames His Mistress For Decision To Murder Both His Wife And Daughters

Chris Watts savagely murdered his wife and two daughters back in August 2018. He strangled his pregnant wife, Shanann, in their Colorado home. Shanann's body was driven to Watts' job site at an oil company where he dumped her. Then, he suffocated his two daughters, Bella and Celeste, as they begged for mercy. He would stash their bodies in oil drums.

Per the New York Post, Watts recently blamed everything he did to his family on his mistress, Nichol Kessinger. The publication obtained several handwritten letters from Watts, who's now serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. In a letter dated for March 2020, Watts wrote a prayer of confession.

"The words of a harlot have brought me low," Watts wrote. "Her flattering speech was like drops of honey that pierced my heart and soul. Little did I know that all her guests were in the chamber of death." The letter continues. "How did I let this happen? The blessings you have bestowed upon me were right in front of me, and still I followed the perfume of a strange woman."

Chris Watts Blames His Choice To Kill His Family On His Mistress

Watts struck up a friendship with Dylan Tallman, a fellow prisoner. They became close, studying the Bible together. Watts went as far as to consider Tallman his "spiritual twin." Tallman would go on to write a trilogy of books, titled The Cell Next Door. In these books, Tallman discusses how he and Watts became close over time.

In the first book, Tallman mentions that he and Watts referred to Watts' mistress, Kessinger, as a "Jezebel." "I was having an affair with this girl and I ended up in love with two women at the same time," Watts told Tallman, according to the latter's book. "It's what led up to what happened. She is of evil spirits, like Jezebel."

"He admitted that he was stupid to cheat on his wife, and he asked God's forgiveness every day for his infidelity," Tallman writes. Allegedly, Watts told Tallman that Kessinger gave him an ultimatum — a choice between her or his family. Per Tallman's account, the night of the ultimatum was when Watts murdered his family. "Jezebel was the forbidden fruit," Watts allegedly said, "and it was costly."