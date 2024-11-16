Chris Wallace Reveals His Only Regret About Leaving CNN

Chris Wallace and CNN don't have a lot of love-loss between them. But Wallace does have one major regret about leaving the network after three years.

Wallace offered a partial farewell to all of his colleagues and co-workers that he's worked with over the past few years. Appearing on the Chris Wallace Show, Wallace says his only real regret is that he has to say goodbye to all of them.

"My only regret is leaving my feisty colleagues here on the panel and the wonderful team that puts all this together and of course, all of you," the anchor shared in the clip via Mediate. "I'll have more to say on my final show next week."

Wallace promised to share more in his final show next week. Although he said that it was his decision to leave, Puck News reported that CNN pushed him out. CNN's CEO Mark Thompson decided to axe both of Wallace's shows, making for a death sentence to his time at the network.

Chris Wallace Is Out

Reports show that CNN offered him the role of analyst at the company, but it also included a much smaller salary than he was currently getting. Wallace was bringing in $7 million a year. He turned down the opportunity to stay at CNN and exited his role from CNN.

Publicly, Wallace has presented leaving CNN as his own making. He said that he's venturing into broadcasting. However, he doesn't have a job lined up, so that casts some doubt on what his future holds. Still, the journalist didn't invite speculation.

"It doesn't matter what was or wasn't said in that meeting because I had already decided with my wife six months ago to leave CNN," Wallace told Puck. "Any further speculation is irrelevant."

Wallace is looking forward to what the future holds for him.

"This is the first time in 55 years I've been between jobs. I am actually excited and liberated by that," he said. "Not knowing is part of the challenge. I'm waiting to see what comes over the transom. It might be something that I haven't thought of at all."