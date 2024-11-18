Chris Wallace Lists Mansion For Sale After Parting Ways With CNN

Tough times for Chris Wallace. The journalist and TV personality announced that he was putting his mansion up for sale after leaving CNN.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Wallace is venturing into the realm of podcasting, confirming that it is something he always wanted to explore. However, insiders say that CNN forced his hand by canceling his two shows on the network after Election Night.

Up until now, Wallace has lived in a lavish four-bedroom, five-bathroom 7,000 sqft home. Well, he announced that he was putting the home up for sale. He and his wife, Lorraine, are moving to Annapolis, Maryland.

They will be downsizing to a smaller home. Wallace bought the 1929 Georgian Revival in 1997 for $1.1 million. So, he stands to make a killing in today's market on the sale. The mansion features classic columns as well as crown molding and classic archways.

Chris Wallace Sells House

TTR Sotheby's International Realty will be handling the sale of the mansion. Previously, Wallace revealed his only regret about leaving the mansion. "My only regret is leaving my feisty colleagues here on the panel and the wonderful team that puts all this together and of course, all of you," the anchor shared in the clip via Mediate. "I'll have more to say on my final show next week."

TTR Sotheby's International Realty TTR Sotheby's International Realty TTR Sotheby's International Realty TTR Sotheby's International Realty TTR Sotheby's International Realty TTR Sotheby's International Realty

But getting rid of this mansion may be another one for the personality. I mean just check out those images below and tell me it doesn't look decadent. Reportedly, CNN forced Wallace's hand, but the personality refused to comment on it.

"It doesn't matter what was or wasn't said in that meeting because I had already decided with my wife six months ago to leave CNN," Wallace told Puck News. "Any further speculation is irrelevant."

Either way, he's very much looking forward to what his future holds. We'll see what's next for Wallace.

"This is the first time in 55 years I've been between jobs. I am actually excited and liberated by that," he also said. "Not knowing is part of the challenge. I'm waiting to see what comes over the transom. It might be something that I haven't thought of at all."