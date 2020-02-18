Chris Stapleton Sings With Madea at Tyler Perry Tour Stop

When Madea's Farewell Play Tour passed through Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 14, it set the stage for a surreal interaction between Tyler Perry's best-known character and Grammy-winning artist Chris Stapleton.

After Perry acknowledged Stapleton's presence during the stage play, the country music singer swiftly took a microphone and belted out an impromptu performance of "Tennessee Whiskey."

"Madea could not come to the end of the farewell tour and have @chrisstapleton in the audience in Nashville, Tennessee and not have him sing a verse of Tennessee Whiskey!," Perry wrote on Twitter. "And he KILLED IT!! Thank you Chris, blessings to you, your wife, and them babies!!"

Madea's Farewell Play Tour is the swan song for Mabel Earlene "Madea" Simmons, an alter-ego from Perry's first-ever stage play, I Know I've Been Changed.

"Madea is a cross between my mother and my aunt and watching Eddie Murphy, the brilliant Eddie Murphy, do The Klumps," Perry told NPR in 2017. "I thought -- maybe I should try my hand at a female character. And that's what came up. I thought I'd imitate the funniest person that I know, and she is the exactly the PG version of my mother and my aunt, and I loved having an opportunity to pay homage to them. She's a strong, witty, loving, I mean really, just like my mother used to be before she died. She would beat the hell out of you but make sure the ambulance got there in time to make sure they could set your arm back, you know what I mean?"

It's probably fitting for Stapleton to rub shoulders with a movie star like Madea. After all, the country star's been spending time in Los Angeles, writing songs for a new album with former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers member Mike Campbell.

Stapleton's next performances in front of stadium crowds will come during his star-studded 2020 edition of the All-American Road Show Tour.