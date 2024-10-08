Chris Stapleton Reveals What It's Like to Speak With Dolly Parton

Chris Stapleton has worked with some of the most legendary artists in country music. From George Strait to Willie Nelson, these icons trust the Tennessee Whiskey crooner to make great music with them. However, artists still find the chance to connect with Dolly Parton to be a wild blessing, Stapleton included.

Recently, Chris Stapleton appears on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for an interview. There, he lays out his journey within country music and promotes his Traveller Whiskey as well. Additionally, he speaks about the different collaborations he's done throughout his illustrious career. Given Stapleton's own prestige, he nabs a few iconic records with legends in the industry.

Colbert gets very anxious to ask about what it's like working with Dolly Parton of all people. She might be the most iconic living country singer today so that collaboration isn't always a foregone conclusion. But Chris knows very well what it's like. Moreover, he admits it's still pretty wild to get a phone call from her. "It's a very surreal thing, because Dolly called me herself," Stapleton reveals. "And you're on the phone with Dolly Parton in your kitchen and my wife and I are silently freaking out. But she was just funny and personable and as Dolly Parton as you can expect."

Chris Stapleton Explains His Church Roots in His Music

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris Stapleton details how his stomping grounds in the church brings him to country today. Because of his natural abilities, it sparks the fire inside to pursue music outside of the church as well. "I grew up singing in church with my brother, and later I got into bluegrass. I could sing higher than other folks," Stapleton explains. "My brother is kind of a baritone singer, so he would be more of the lead guy and I would always be the harmony singer - which I loved to be."