Chris Stapleton Keeps Getting Mistaken For Being In Lynyrd Skynyrd

I don't know how many people are realistically comparing Chris Stapleton to anyone in terms of his looks. At this point, the locks he tucks under his cowboy hat and his massive beard are synonymous with the country superstar.

Back in May, Chris Stapleton goes on The Jennifer Hudson Show. There, the pair talk about times people mistake them for others and the frustrations that come along with it. The Tennessee Whiskey singer recalls such a time when he's at the Grammys. Apparently, they see his burly, grizzled appearance and think Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Someone at the Grammys Mistakes Chris Stapleton for a Lynyrd Skynyrd Band Member

In fairness, this is before Stapleton becomes a household staple. He's waiting in line at the Grammys with his band The SteelDrivers at the time. Then, as everyone slowly goes inside, one person feels like they absolutely know him. It would be awfully surprising if they did. They're just a bluegrass band, Chris is a long way from his current country music prestige. Still, the person goes on and on about how they love his music.

Finally, Stapleton breaks and questions whether this dude knows what he's talking about or not. "Some guy just starts losing his mind. He's like, 'Man I love your music so much,'" Chris recalls. "It was the first time we had ever been nominated for anything. It was a bluegrass band. Nobody knew who we were at the moment. He just kept going on and on and I was like, 'Man you don't even know who I am, do you?' He's like, 'Yeah, you're in Lynyrd Skynyrd, aren't ya?' I'm like, 'No, that's not me, but thank you' and I went on."

If I didn't know any better, I would probably assume Chris Stapleton is apart of a group like Lynyrd Skynyrd too. He definitely has that 'Sweet Home Alabama' look.