Chris Stapleton Covers Lee Ann Womack's 'I Hope You Dance' For St. Jude Fundraiser

Chris Stapleton recently covered his traditional country music forerunner Lee Ann Womack's crossover hit "I Hope You Dance," and he did it for a good cause: the Bobby Bones Show's 2020 St. Jude Radiothon.

Chris and musical partner Morgane Stapleton turn Womack's inspirational Grammy award-winner into a stripped-down, acoustic showpiece for their impeccable harmonies.

"I Hope You Dance" was written by Mark D. Sanders and Tia Sillers. Its music video co-stars Womack's daughters, Annalise Liddell and future recording artist Aubrie Sellers.

Don't let the pop accessibility of "I Hope You Dance" fool you. Womack's best songs are as much throwbacks as anything by the Stapleton family. If you don't believe us, revisit "I May Hate Myself in the Morning," "Twenty Years and Two Husbands Ago" and "Something Worth Leaving Behind."

Other Nashville stars helping Bones raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through cover songs include Dierks Bentley (Shenandoah's "Next to You, Next to Me") and Runaway June (Rascal Flatts' "Praying for Daylight").

The radiothon coincides with Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and other country music superstars helping roll out St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's We Won't Stop fundraising initiative.

Read More: Dolly Parton's New Holiday Country Album Includes a Duet With Her Goddaughter, Miley Cyrus

Per a press release, country acts are joining "a larger movement of film and television stars, influencers and celebrities who are encouraging fans to make a monthly commitment to St. Jude as a Partner in Hope to receive a We Won't Stop t-shirt and then snap a photo wearing it using #StJudeWontStop on social media."

The campaign references a promise to St. Jude patients: "We won't stop until no child dies from cancer."

"I Hope You Dance" Lyrics

I hope you never lose your sense of wonder

You get your fill to eat but always keep that hunger

May you never take one single breath for granted

God forbid love ever leave you empty handed

I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean

Whenever one door closes I hope one more opens

Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance

And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance

I hope you dance

I hope you dance

I hope you never fear those mountains in the distance

Never settle for the path of least resistance

Livin' might mean takin' chances, but they're worth takin'

Lovin' might be a mistake, but it's worth makin'

Don't let some Hellbent heart leave you bitter

When you come close to sellin' out, reconsider

Give the heavens above more than just a passing glance

And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance

I hope you dance (Time is a wheel in constant motion always rolling us along)

I hope you dance

I hope you dance (Tell me who wants to look back on their years and wonder)

I hope you dance (Where those years have gone?)

I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean

Whenever one door closes I hope one more opens

Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance

And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance

Dance

I hope you dance

I hope you dance (Time is a wheel in constant motion always rolling us along)

I hope you dance (Tell me who wants to look back on their years and wonder?)