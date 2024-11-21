Chris Stapleton Apologizes To Wife While Accepting CMA Award After Initially Forgetting To Thank Her

Chris Stapleton won three awards in the CMAs last night, making it a pretty eventful one for him. When accepting one of them, however, he makes a public apology to his wife.

Stapleton ended up taking home Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year for "White Horse." Not a bad haul at all. That night he took many trips to the stage, although one was more apologetic than the others.

When receiving his Single of the Year award, he thanked those who helped him with it. The song was produced by himself, Daniel Cobb, and Chris' wife, Morgane. However, he completely forgot to thank her when on stage.

"Weird Chris Stapleton didn't hug or kiss his wife on the way up to collect his award. And then the other man thanked her! Chris never thanked her. Odd!" one wrote to X, noticing the strange omission.

Thankfully, Stapleton got another chance to correct himself on his return trip to the stage. He then won Song of the Year, which is when he made sure to thank everyone involved this time.

He thanked his wife for the continual support over the years, just about making up for forgetting her last time.

Stapleton Makes Sure To Thank Wife On Second Stage Visit

Although he corrected himself, many are still annoyed about his thoughtlessness.

"It did feel strange...and they didn't hug after their performance...she seemed p--sed," one observed.

Morgane Stapleton is herself an accomplished songwriter. She's helped many stars with their songwriting, including the likes of Carrie Underwood. She's also helped Stapleton in more than an emotional manner, too. She helped produce his albums Traveller and Higher.

I'm glad he thought to finally thank his wife, although I won't be surprised if she was still irritated about the initial snub.

"Tells ya all you need to know about his character and the person he is," another person writes.

Others have concluded it to be a simple 'brain fart' and no big deal, however. His performance of "What Am I Gonna Do" seems to have endeared fans, as he remained eye contact with his wife the entire time.