Chris Pratt Under Fire For Not Picking A Side In The Presidential Election

Here we have yet another case of Americans turning to celebrities for their political guidance, rather than reading up on policy and intention. Chris Pratt is the latest nonpolitical celebrity to get it in the neck from fans for staying out of an election he clearly doesn't feel comfortable picking sides in. Who can blame him?

In an essay written for his mother's website, he made a rather nice comment, filled with goodwill, and support for human unity. He spoke about the upcoming election and the possibilities of an outcome that people aren't happy about. Bringing people together, he said "But if we become too paralyzed by defeat or too pompous in victory, allegiance to our "team" can blind us to the fact that we are fellow countrymen."

And, I think, Chris Pratt is right about the election. Too much of US politics is about turning people against each other. One team garners support from their people, by encouraging hatred of the other. People become so blinded by their hatred, that they don't realize the people they're voting for have no interest in them at all. Love and support, no matter your opinion, is a healthy society. Politics in the US has become too much about hatred of your fellow man, and too little about what people need.

Chris Pratt Has Upset Folks About His Election Opinion

Chris Pratt is already one of the most vanilla men in Hollywood, how anyone can expect him to have any opinion on the election is beyond me. He barely has edges on screen, let alone in his private life. And yet, people are up in arms that he hasn't chosen their own, personal side, like he owes them something.

One particularly literate user on Reddit described his comment as a "nothing burger," whatever that implies. In another typically self-interested post, one X user wrote "While he does not endorse either candidate, and the site is from a former Democrat (now independent) Maria Shriver, it upsets me to see Chris Pratt play "both sides have good ideas" with what is at stake for me," as if Pratt should care about any one of his fans at all.

Chris Pratt and his opinion on the election is typical of his character. It is unoffensive, uninflammatory, and noncommital. Perhaps, he can see a little further than his own nose and realize how divided, hostile, and self-interested the country becomes around this time, preferring to remind people to love their fellow man rather than let a billionaire and ex-cop drive a wedge between the people who will have to suffer under either of their yokes.