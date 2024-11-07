Chris Pratt Is Dumbfounded By Recent Backlash From Fans

Chris Pratt wrote to his mother-in-law's website a meaningful passage about the at-the-time upcoming elections. He remained neutral but urged and reminded Americans to remain united. For his neutrality and heartwarming message, the internet threw their toys out the pram.

Both sides of the election believed the stakes to be the highest they've ever been. It turned out that Trump would win the election in the end, leaving almost half the country in disbelief and shock.

Leading up to the elections, Pratt didn't want to make a political statement. He merely wanted to remind people that no matter who's in power, there are Americans who need help. He also said that people can't become too blinded by grief and anger if their "team" loses.

The internet wanted a definitive side out of him, however, leaving Chris Pratt, "surprised" and "taken back," sources tell the Daily Mail. I mean who wouldn't be confused if anger is the response to a message about love and care?

Internet Mad At A Confused Chris Pratt

Sources told the outlet that, "Chris is a very open person and honest person. He doesn't realize why his op-ed has rubbed people up the wrong way. He is genuine in nature even if it appears that he is actually oblivious to others feelings."

They continued, "He's surprised by the reaction to his op-ed. He wanted people to talk about it and to make an impact. He wanted to unite people, but all he has done is unite people against him."

Generic statements of love and peace can feel extremely frustrating in a time where both halves of the country believe their very way of life will be upended if things aren't done. Idle chatter in a time of what feels like active war can feel useless and unnecessary.

"Just STFU and act," comments one.

"Not with these stakes," says another.

Celebrities have endorsed different sides of the election, encouraging their fan base to vote for one side over the other. However, such celebrities should not be the defining factor of someone's vote. Informed and educated decisions, not actors or singers, should be what decides someone's vote.

Pratt can't be blamed for not wanting to divide his fans. Influencing so many is a daunting task that should be up to the campaign organisers, not mere celebrities.